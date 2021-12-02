Daylight robberies

Incidents of robberies and theft are increasing at an alarming pace in Khanewal. This is due to the apparent lack of concern of the relevant authorities.
There have been around 10 incidents of robberies and thefts in the district during November alone. This has spread fear in the hearts of residents, and they are uncomfortable going outside, even in daylight. They fear being robbed off their precious belongings, including jewellery, cash, vehicles or even their lives. People have been trying to voice their concerns regarding this matter, but to no avail. The police and authorities concerned must take immediate action against this situation.
Shoaib Majeed
Khanewal
