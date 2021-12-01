Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again

After a lifetime struggling against Myanmar’s military, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again at the mercy of the generals, facing charges that could land her in jail for decades.

The former leader has been detained since a putsch that ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending a brief democratic interlude for the country. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup, with more than 1,200 people killed in a military crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group, and the economy in tatters.

Suu Kyi swept national elections last November and had been preparing to begin another five-year term as the nation’s de facto leader. But the coup ended her time at the helm and her detention has sidelined her from Myanmar’s democracy movement, which has forged a more radical path without her. Suu Kyi, the daughter of independence hero General Aung San, spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime.

Her legacy abroad has been deeply tarnished since a landslide election victory in 2015 that vaulted her National League for Democracy (NLD) to power. There was global revulsion at a military crackdown two years later that saw around 750,000 members of the stateless Rohingya minority flee burning villages to neighbouring Bangladesh.

She remains immensely popular in Myanmar, but for many young protesters, the revolution must go further than the democracy movement she led decades ago, and permanently root out military dominance of the country’s politics and economy.

Some demonstrators have shunned non-violence -- a core principle of Suu Kyi’s -- with hundreds believed to have trekked into jungle areas to receive combat training from veteran rebel groups. "Suu Kyi simply doesn’t have the sway she once did," said David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in the country.

Suu Kyi was born on June 19, 1945 in Japanese-occupied Yangon during the final weeks of World War II. Her father Aung San fought for and against both the British and the Japanese colonisers as he jostled to give his country the best shot at independence.

That goal was achieved in 1948 but Aung San was not around to see it -- he and most of his cabinet had been assassinated just months before. Suu Kyi spent most of her early years outside of Myanmar, first in India, where her mother was an ambassador, and later at Oxford University, where she met her British husband.

After General Ne Win seized full power in 1962, he forced his brand of socialism on Myanmar, turning it from Asia’s rice bowl into one of the world’s poorest and most isolated countries.

Suu Kyi’s elevation to a democracy champion happened almost by accident when she returned home in 1988 to nurse her dying mother. Soon afterwards, at least 3,000 people were killed when the military crushed protests against its authoritarian rule. The bloodshed was the catalyst for Suu Kyi.