Gold rate drops Rs1,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs1,200 per tola on Tuesday.
According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs122,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs1,028 to Rs105,110.
In the international market, however, gold rates stood unchanged at $1,794 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.
