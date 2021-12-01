Battle ready

Mental health is often neglected in our society. This is so because the topic is still a taboo. According to medical experts, nearly 33 percent of Pakistan’s population is suffering from mental disorders. In 2016, the number was around 24 percent. Unfortunately, despite the rising numbers of people with mental health problems and the lack of professionals, psychology as a major is still considered an underwhelming choice. It is high time that the Mental Health Ordinance 2001 be implemented fully. Public awareness programmes should also be launched. Schools should guide students regarding mental health issues and their coping mechanisms. Until mental health is a part of common discourse, problems related to it cannot be resolved.

Noor Saeed

Lakki Marwat