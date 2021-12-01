Unclean water

This is to bring the attention of the authorities to the problems faced by residents of Quaid-e-Azam University Colony, Islamabad. For over a month now, residents of the colony have been suffering from water-borne diseases. They have lodged complaints to the authorities, but to no avail.

The government should ensure that clean and safe drinking water is provided to all people. All the residents have signed a petition to demand a resolution of the issue, and the relevant authorities should work to relieve them from their plight immediately.

Waleed Akhtar

Islamabad