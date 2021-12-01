Impeding education

Pakistan’s literacy rate is horrifically low. Between 2014-15 and 2018-2019, it remained stagnant at 60 percent. The Net Enrolment Rate dropped by two percent between the same time. The closure of schools and universities due to Covid-19 has further aggravated the situation. The government has taken steps to redress the problem by arranging online classes and starting a TV channel with educational material. However, both these plans are flawed as more than 50 percent of the country’s population doesn’t have access to the internet, and the television channel runs only one hour of syllabus content per day for each class.
These days, a new variant of the coronavirus ‘Omnicore’ has emerged in Africa. It is dreaded that it may also spread throughout the world. Pakistan must be prepared to ensure that any step taken to reduce virus transmission does not hinder students’ education.
Musaddique Pirzada
Nawabshah
Mental health is often neglected in our society. This is so because the topic is still a taboo. According to medical...
Balochistan is lagging behind other provinces in development. It’s political system is entirely wrecked. Most...
It is no wonder that people are willing to take bribes from parties. However, after the video of people getting paid...
This is to bring the attention of the authorities to the problems faced by residents of Quaid-e-Azam University...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the disparity in prices of chicken in Soldier Bazaar, Karachi....
This refers to the article ‘Voices in the dark’ by Ghazi Salahuddin . The Asma Jahangir Conference has certainly...