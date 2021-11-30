No gas to Sindh, Balochistan CNG stations for over two months

KARACHI: The gas supply to the CNG sector will remain suspended for more than two months starting December 1, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said Monday.

In a statement, the SSGC said gas supply was being suspended to the CNG sector in a bid to manage the additional winter load of domestic customers. It has been decided to suspend gas supply to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan from December 1, 2021 (8:00am) till February 15, 2022 (10:00pm), the statement said.

The decision was taken in adherence to the Ministry of Energy’s (Petroleum Division) approved gas-load management plan, which places domestic and commercial customers on top of the gas sectoral priority list, the statement said.