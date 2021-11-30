Action against publishers of Holy Quran on cheap paper demanded

LAHORE: Quran Publishers Association President Kashif Iqbal has warned against printing of Holy Quran on substandard paper by some publishers taking advantage of increased demand after the decision of Supreme Court to make study of Holy Quran compulsory subject in educational institutions.
Addressing a meeting Monday, he said unregistered publishers are committing violations of rules by publishing Quran on non-standard paper. He demanded strict disciplinary action against such publishers for violating the sanctity of Holy Quran which should be published on good quality durable paper with strong binding. He said many educational institutions are not implementing Supreme Court’s orders of teaching Quran and the court should issue directions to education department to form inspection teams to survey educational institutions across Punjab and take action against non-compliance of order.
