Wapda to start work on Karachi water project soon

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain on Monday visited the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme - also known as K-IV - to review progress on the project.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of progress, the chairman said the Wapda has completed the revised design of the K-IV project in accordance with the timelines. The process for awarding construction works of the project is under way. Following the award of the contract, the construction work on the K-IV project will commence in next 3-4 months. The Wapda is committed to completing the project in October 2023 to start supplying 650 million gallon per day additional water to Karachi under the Prime Minister’s Karachi Package, he said.

The project director briefed the chairman about the major milestones achieved so far and the plan to execute the project according to the timelines. It is worth mentioning here that the K-IV project envisages supplying 650 million gallons of drinking water per day to Karachi.