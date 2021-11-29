 
close
Monday November 29, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Man dies, three sustain burns at wedding function in Gojra

November 29, 2021

TOBA TEK SINGH: A man died while three others sustained burns during a wedding function at Gojra on Sunday. Reportedly, the marriage procession of groom Ali Murtaza reached outside the house of the bride at Chak 360/JB. In the meantime, wedding guest Khurram Masih lit fire to some fire crackers from a van.