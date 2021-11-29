‘Pakistan most dangerous country for journalists’

SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Information & Labour Saeed Ghani has said Pakistan has become the most dangerous country for journalists. The minister said the so-called democratic government is ruling the country by oppressing the media, saying some two days ago, the wife of a journalist was shamefully attacked. Such incidents always harmed the soft face of the country, he said and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack.

While addressing a ceremony to distribute laboratory concession cards organised by the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (HUJ) at the Hyderabad Press Club on Saturday, Saeed Ghani praised the HUJ’s initiative to distribute laboratory concession cards as treatment has become very expensive nowadays. He said the Sindh government would soon introduce ‘Labour Card’ for all public and private employees.