Man murdered, nephew injured in target killing

SUKKUR: A rice mill owner was killed and his nephew injured when they were attacked in Qambar-Shahdadkot on Saturday. The rice mill owner, identified as Sakhawat Rajput, was killed in the target-killing, when some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him on the Warrah Road in Larkana, while his nephew, Zubair Rajput, was left injured with bullet injuries. The relatives of the deceased demanded the arrest of the killers. As a protest, the Rice Mill Owners Association and the local traders shut down their business activities and staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway near Dadu.