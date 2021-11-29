Relatives protest killing of woman by robbers

LAHORE: Millat Park police Sunday registered a case against unidentified robbers for killing a woman on resistance a day ago.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim Misbah's son Waqas of Sharif Park Chowk Yateem Khana. The victim’s relatives also staged a protest demonstration against the incidents of robberies and lawlessness and demanded arrest of the culprits involved in the robbery-cum-murder. Later, the victim was laid to rest in a graveyard in Sharif Park.