Taijul, Ali shine in even Pakistan, BD contest

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam claimed his ninth five-wicket haul while Pakistan’s Abid Ali hit a century as the first Test remained delicately poised in Chittagong on Sunday.

The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan struck back in spectacular fashion with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.

Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 12 alongside debutant Yasir Ali, 8 not out.

Ali earlier made 133 off 282 balls, holding one end for Pakistan for a long stretch after Taijul’s early strike of two wickets in two balls in the day’s first over.

“Some patches are forming in the wicket for both off-spinners and left-arm spinners,” Ali said.

“But we will definitely try to achieve whatever target is set for us,” he added.

Faheem Ashraf added 38 late in the innings to keep Pakistan in contention before he was last man dismissed.

Pakistan, who resumed on 145-0 and looked poised for a big total, suffered an early setback when Taijul trapped debutant Abdullah Shafique leg-before on his fifth ball.

Shafique left without adding to his overnight 52, and Taijul took Azhar Ali for a duck in the very next ball when the delivery hit him on the foot.

Azhar was initially given not out but the decision was reversed on review.

Score Board

Bangladesh won the toss

Bangladesh 1st innings 330 all out

Pakistan 1st Innings

Abid lbw b Taijul 133

Abdullah lbw b Taijul 52

Azhar lbw b Taijul 0

Babar (c) b Mehidy 10

Fawad c †Liton b Taijul 8

Rizwan† lbw b Ebadat 5

Faheem c †Liton Das b Taijul 38

Hasan Ali st †Liton b Taijul 12

Sajid b Ebadat 5

Nauman Ali lbw b Taijul 8

Shaheen not out 13

Extras: (b 1, lb 1) 2

Total: (115.4 Ov,) 286

Fall: 1-146, 57.5 ov 2-146, 57.6 ov 3-169, 72.4 ov 4-182, 77.3 ov 5-207, 90.1 ov 6-217, 93.4 ov 7-229, 95.3 ov 8-240, 98.5 ov 9-257, 103.4 ov 10-286, 115.4 ov

Bowling: Abu Jayed 12-0 41-0 Ebadot Hossain 26-7-47-2 Taijul Islam 44.4-9-116-7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 30-7-68-1 Mominul Haque 3-0-12-0

Bangladesh 2nd Innings

Shadman lbw b Shaheen 1

Saif c & b Shaheen 18

Najmul c Abdullah b Shaheen 0

Mominul (c) c Azhar b Hasan 0

Mushfiqur not out 12

Yasir not out 8

Extras: 0

Total: (19 Ov, RR: 2.05) 39/4

Yet to bat: Liton Das †, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Fall: 1-14, 4.3 ov 2-14, 4.5 ov 3-15, 5.6 ov 4-25, 10.1 ov.

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 6-4-6-3 Hasan Ali 5-0-19-1 Faheem Ashraf 3-1-6-0 Nauman Ali 4-2-7-0 Sajid Khan 1-0-1-0

Test Debut: Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Yasir Ali (BANG)

Umpires: Michael Gough, Sharfuddoula