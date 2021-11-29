Taijul, Ali shine in even Pakistan, BD contest

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh’s Taijul Islam claimed his ninth five-wicket haul while Pakistan’s Abid Ali hit a century as the first Test remained delicately poised in Chittagong on Sunday.
The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.
But Pakistan struck back in spectacular fashion with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.
Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.
Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 12 alongside debutant Yasir Ali, 8 not out.
Ali earlier made 133 off 282 balls, holding one end for Pakistan for a long stretch after Taijul’s early strike of two wickets in two balls in the day’s first over.
“Some patches are forming in the wicket for both off-spinners and left-arm spinners,” Ali said.
“But we will definitely try to achieve whatever target is set for us,” he added.
Faheem Ashraf added 38 late in the innings to keep Pakistan in contention before he was last man dismissed.
Pakistan, who resumed on 145-0 and looked poised for a big total, suffered an early setback when Taijul trapped debutant Abdullah Shafique leg-before on his fifth ball.
Shafique left without adding to his overnight 52, and Taijul took Azhar Ali for a duck in the very next ball when the delivery hit him on the foot.
Azhar was initially given not out but the decision was reversed on review.
Score Board
Bangladesh won the toss
Bangladesh 1st innings 330 all out
Pakistan 1st Innings
Abid lbw b Taijul 133
Abdullah lbw b Taijul 52
Azhar lbw b Taijul 0
Babar (c) b Mehidy 10
Fawad c †Liton b Taijul 8
Rizwan† lbw b Ebadat 5
Faheem c †Liton Das b Taijul 38
Hasan Ali st †Liton b Taijul 12
Sajid b Ebadat 5
Nauman Ali lbw b Taijul 8
Shaheen not out 13
Extras: (b 1, lb 1) 2
Total: (115.4 Ov,) 286
Fall: 1-146, 57.5 ov 2-146, 57.6 ov 3-169, 72.4 ov 4-182, 77.3 ov 5-207, 90.1 ov 6-217, 93.4 ov 7-229, 95.3 ov 8-240, 98.5 ov 9-257, 103.4 ov 10-286, 115.4 ov
Bowling: Abu Jayed 12-0 41-0 Ebadot Hossain 26-7-47-2 Taijul Islam 44.4-9-116-7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 30-7-68-1 Mominul Haque 3-0-12-0
Bangladesh 2nd Innings
Shadman lbw b Shaheen 1
Saif c & b Shaheen 18
Najmul c Abdullah b Shaheen 0
Mominul (c) c Azhar b Hasan 0
Mushfiqur not out 12
Yasir not out 8
Extras: 0
Total: (19 Ov, RR: 2.05) 39/4
Yet to bat: Liton Das †, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain
Fall: 1-14, 4.3 ov 2-14, 4.5 ov 3-15, 5.6 ov 4-25, 10.1 ov.
Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 6-4-6-3 Hasan Ali 5-0-19-1 Faheem Ashraf 3-1-6-0 Nauman Ali 4-2-7-0 Sajid Khan 1-0-1-0
Test Debut: Abdullah Shafique (PAK), Yasir Ali (BANG)
Umpires: Michael Gough, Sharfuddoula
PARIS: Britain booked their place in the Davis Cup quarter-finals with a come-from-behind victory over the Czech...
ISLAMABAD: Northern Provincial Association Sunday sought more representation of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the PCB...
KARACHI: Pakistan will face India in their all-important group match on Wednesday at the 20th edition of the Asian...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation will announces the probables for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in the...
LONDON: Liverpool crushed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday to put pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea, Steven...
LAHORE: Six matches were decided in the 52nd Engro National Volleyball Championship at the Punjab Gymnasium Hall here...