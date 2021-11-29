Tainted beauty

Swat is famous for its scenic beauty. However, with time, this beauty has become tainted. Construction companies have destroyed the valley’s rivers and forests. The level of water in the rivers is dropping sharply, and trees are cut for timber and to make space for construction.
Over 250,000 tourists visited Swat at the time of Eidul Azha in July alone. These tourists brought mess and waste as well. As the numbers of visitors and construction companies rise, the situation deteriorates. The government should ensure the cleanliness of Swat and should work to preserve its natural beauty. It should also work out a solution to the problem of low water levels in the Swat River to prevent any water-related catastrophe.
Asad Khan
Mingora
