IHC moved to form commission to probe audio tape issue

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with constitution of commission to probe into former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s audio tape issue and allegations leveled against the judiciary.
The petition was filed by President Sindh High Court (SHC) Bar Salahud Din Ahmad and member judicial commission Syed Haider Imam Rizvi Saturday.
The petitioners took the plea that the audio tape attributed to former CJP Saqib Nisar gives impression the judiciary is under pressure of external forces.
It is necessary to determine if the audio tape is fake or real for the protection of independence of judiciary.
It said the judiciary should constitute an independent commission for the protection of its name. Audio tape hurt the dignity of the judiciary. Court Bar Association and the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association as amici curiae in light of the public importance of the issue. Senior journalists Hamid Mir and Mazhar Abbas were asked by the court to provide judicial assistance to the court on the matter. The case should be fixed for hearing in three weeks, the court ordered.
