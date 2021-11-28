Investors avail interactive opportunities at Property Expo

Islamabad: The construction industry is the main sector of the Pakistani economy that is rapidly growing due to the government’s investor-friendly policies and investors. The developers and Builders appreciate Pakistan International Property Housing and Construction Exhibition and Convention (PIPEC) organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry. Jang Group is the media partner of the property exhibition.

On the second day of the ongoing Property Exhibition at Pak-China Friendship Centre, the visitors were seen taking interest in real estate and collecting the payment plans of various housing societies and projects. The participants at the property show are presenting and offering the best investment sites across major cities of Pakistan, with various options to choose from. Properties showcase include options like plots, small apartments, flats, bungalows, offices, residential luxury apartments, and more ranging in different budgets from small to big investments.

Maryam Tariq, one of the participants of the exhibition said that within three days they were expecting many business opportunities for their project. “We are offering discounts on the spot booking which is a lucrative offer for our investors. Man developers are offering luck draw for investors who are booking their projects in the exhibition,” she added.

Participants of the event are thrilled about the exhibition and are witnessing a huge footfall of thousands of visitors who are interested in their projects, societies, malls, schemes, etc.

M. Khurshid Barlas, CEO Pak World Trade and Expo Centre said that the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry and Pak World Trade and Expo Centre mobilising leading builders and developers having international exposure at one place for clinching new opportunities and vistas for the speedier growth of the construction industry and quick economic recovery. Overseas Pakistanis can avail golden opportunity to confidently invest back in their homeland.

Leading builders and developers were of the view that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the real estate and construction sector is steadily growing due to incentives and amenities. State-of-the-art construction technology must be utilised for quality construction at an affordable cost. Expos and Conventions are essential for sustained growth of the construction sector, they added.

On the second day, Gujranwala Chamber, Gujrat Chamber, Chairman RDA, Ambassador of Kenya, and office-bearers of All Rawalpindi Restaurant Association visited the exhibition and appreciated the efforts of the organisers. The organisers had also put up various swings, trampolines, and inflated castles for children to have fun with. Music concerts are also arranged to entertain the visitors in the evening. Visitors could also satiate their hunger through a food court arranged at the back of the main building. Sunday is the last day of the exhibition to grab the opportunity to invest in various lucrative projects.