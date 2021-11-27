More than 6,703 disputes resolved in Mardan

MARDAN: Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) Chairman Haji Ihsanullah Bacha on Friday said that the DRC had resolved more than 6,703 disputes in the district.

He said this while addressing a news conference at Mardan Press Club. Other members of the DRC were also present on the occasion.

Ihsanullah Bacha said the DRC was established in 2015 at the district level. He added that later it was extended to other tehsils of Mardan district.

He maintained that the then IGP Nasir Khan Durrani had strengthened the DRCs, which had been playing an important role in resolving disputes.

He said the DRC resolved more than 6,703 disputes in the district, giving relief to more than 14,000 families.

The DRC resolved 38 cases of murders, 2,254 cases of property, 2,686 monetary disputes and 1,695 family cases, he added

He added that DRC also resolved property and business disputes worth more than Rs200.47 million.