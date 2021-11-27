 
Saturday November 27, 2021
National

Businessman kidnapped

November 27, 2021

LAHORE: A businessman was kidnapped by some unidentified persons in Harbanspura police area. Police registered a case and recovered the stolen car and mobile phone left by the accused in the deserted area. Malik Rashid, a resident of Baghbanpura, left home to go to the warehouse two days ago, but did not reach the warehouse.