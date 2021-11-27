Essa Lab National Tennis from Dec 4

KARACHI: The 10th edition of Essa Lab National Tennis Championships is to commence at Modern Club here from December 4.
The events to be played in this annual national circuit championships are: juniors under-18 (singles and doubles), boys under-16 (singles and doubles), boys under-14 (singles and doubles), boys/girls under-12 (singles and doubles), boys/girls under-10 (singles and doubles), seniors 45 plus doubles, and seniors 55 plus doubles.
Besides, some local events will also be played: wheelchair men’s singles, beach tennis men’s singles, soft tennis men’s singles.
KARACHI: Muslim Club Chaman registered a 2-0 win over Baloch Club Quetta in the final of Ufone 4G Balochistan Football...
JOHANNESBURG: Sports events in South Africa were thrown into turmoil on Friday following the announcement by the...
LAHORE: Young leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took his maiden first-class ten-wicket haul as Sindh registered their first win...
BERLIN: Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness said he was “shocked” after the Bundesliga leaders’ Annual...
SYDNEY: Pat Cummins is widely regarded as an all-round nice guy with an excellent cricketing brain, doggedly...
LAHORE: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Abid reached the men’s singles final of the 5th Shehryar Malik Memorial National...