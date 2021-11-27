Essa Lab National Tennis from Dec 4

KARACHI: The 10th edition of Essa Lab National Tennis Championships is to commence at Modern Club here from December 4.

The events to be played in this annual national circuit championships are: juniors under-18 (singles and doubles), boys under-16 (singles and doubles), boys under-14 (singles and doubles), boys/girls under-12 (singles and doubles), boys/girls under-10 (singles and doubles), seniors 45 plus doubles, and seniors 55 plus doubles.

Besides, some local events will also be played: wheelchair men’s singles, beach tennis men’s singles, soft tennis men’s singles.