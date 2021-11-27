Pakistan to play against Egypt today

KARACHI: Pakistan will play their second match of Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 against Egypt on Saturday (today) in Bhubaneswar, India.
Pakistan must win this match to keep themselves in the race for quarter-finals.
The match will begin at 9:30am and can be watched through FIH's app. Pakistan lost their first match against Germany 5-2.
To reach quarterfinals, a team has to win at least two matches.
Pakistan juniors are playing any international event after a big gap of two years. Germany and Argentina are tough opponents in Pakistan’s pool.
Not only do Pakistan have to win against Egypt, they have to do so by a big margin to improve their goal average. Pakistan will play against Argentina on Sunday (tomorrow).
