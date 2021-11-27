Looming disasters

One of the foremost crises facing Pakistan today is the water crisis. The Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has predicted that by 2025, Pakistan will approach absolute water scarcity. Given that Pakistan is an agricultural economy, water is crucial to its growth. And now Pakistan is the third amongst countries most affected by water shortage. Despite the capacities of Tarbela and Mangla dams, these two are not enough to store all floodwaters – especially as they have been dipping to dead levels since 2018. The government should take steps to build new dams and reservoirs. There is also a need for a campaign to save water.
Haider Ali
Rajana
