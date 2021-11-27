‘Trade, Peshawar and Mohalla Sethian uplift’ discussed

LAHORE:Professor Dr Samra Mohsin Khan presented a paper titled “Trade, Peshawar and development of Mohalla Sethian” at THAAP on Friday. She traced the expansion of trade during the early modern period ca 1500-1800 and the impact it had on the growth and development on the city of Peshawar and in particular the fortunes of leading trading family the Sethis of Peshawar.

Professor Samra traced the growth of the city and its two main gates, the Kabuli gate and the Lahori Gate emphasising the trade route and the logistic pattern. Caravan Serais were an important link in the trade and Professor Samra explained in good details the establishment of the various serais over a period of time. Professor Sajida Haider Vandal, former Principal National College of Arts and CEO of THAAP moderated the session and praised the work done by Professor Samra. She said she was proud of her student, colleague and fellow teacher and was happy to note and appreciate the maturing of Professor Samra into a scholar of international standing.