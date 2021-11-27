Iran militia unveils George Floyd video game

TEHRAN: Iran´s Basij militia has unveiled a video game whose hero is George Floyd, the Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in the US last year.

In the "Nejat-e-Azadi" (Defend Freedom) 3D game, developed by the Basij´s IT department, the player must overcome obstacles and side-step enemies across 30 levels of difficulty. Iran´s Saheb News, which is close to the Basij -- a volunteer Islamic militia loyal to the establishment -- said the game was presented on Tuesday during a digital production conference it held in Tehran.