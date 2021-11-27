PIC delegates highlight importance of Right of Access to Information Act 2017

To highlight the importance of the Right of Access to Information Act 2017, a three-member delegation of the Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) visited the Department of Mass Communication (MCD), Karachi University.

The delegation briefed the reasons for implementing the act in every public intuition. Chief Information Commissioner Mohammad Azam, Information Commissioner Fawad Malik and Information Commissioner Zahid Abdullah of the PIC met the faculty, students, and employees of the department and enlightened them every citizen had the fundamental and constitutional right of access to information in matters of all public importance.

“Any person can exercise their fundamental right and get access to information regarding federal public bodies through the PIC, Islamabad, and if the relevant department is not entertaining them, and same commissions are also working at provincial levels, so public have the opportunity to ask questions about the provincial and federal government offices.”

Individuals could ask for the reasons for the delay of any particular project, its cost, or anything related to the working of public offices. The Right to Access to Information Act 2017 was helpful in bringing transparency to the system and will help in minimizing corruption in the country, the delegation said. They believed that students would use the act.