NAB chief likely to attend PAC meeting on December 7

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee was informed on Thursday that Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has indicated that he will be available to attend the meeting of the committee on December 7. The information was provided to the Public Accounts Committee, which holds its meeting with Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain in the chair on Thursday.

Rana Tanveer Hussain told the committee that the NAB chairman had indicated that he will be available on December 7 so it was decided to schedule the meeting of the committee on December 7 with reference to NAB. In its meeting on Wednesday (November 24), the Public Accounts Committee has sent a notice to Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to ensure his presence for the PAC meeting within a week.