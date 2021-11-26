Rotation policy: Centre asks Punjab to relieve 10 PAS, PSP officials

LAHORE: In a letter, the federal secretary (establishment) has directed the Punjab chief secretary to relieve the officials in BS-20 and above transferred under a rotation policy evolved in consultation with the provinces. The letter came in response to Punjab chief secretary’s request to let the officials stay in the province until their replacement is available.

The federal secretary wrote that the rotation policy was evolved to overcome acute shortage of officials under which the officials of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) who had spent 10 years or above in Punjab were to be transferred to other provinces. Non-compliance the transfer orders would adversely affect the officials, the federal secretary said.

The establishment division had issued transfer orders of four PAS officers and six PSP officers including Management and Professional Development Secretary Ali Tahi, Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Sara Aslam,Sargodha Commissioner Farah Masood, Finance Secretary Iftikhar Ali, Sahiwal RPO Ahmad Arsalan Malik, Additional IG (Special Branch) Zaigham Iqbal Shaikh, Multan RPO Khurram Ali, Sheikhupura RPO Inam Waheed Khan, Traffic DIG Suhail Sukhaira, Headquarter DIG Zubair Deraishak.