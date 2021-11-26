Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-1A missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Thursday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system. Flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on successful conduct of flight test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement. Pakistan started development programme of Shaheen, the surface to surface ballistic missile in 1995 and test fire of Shaheen-1 was conducted on April 15, 1999. Later, the Shaheen-1 was handed over to Pakistan Army in 2003.