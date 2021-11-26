Walk staged in Mardan to raise awareness on helmet use

MARDAN: Traffic Warden Police and Mardan Youth Parliament jointly staged a walk to raise awareness about use of helmets while driving motorbikes.
DSP-Traffic Fazil Khan, chairman of Mardan Youth Parliament Irshad Ahmed and teachers and students of the Postgraduate College Mardan participated in the march.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said the demonstrators carried banners and placards, and the event was meant to raise awareness among people about the benefits of using helmets by motorcyclists.
