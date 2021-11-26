Spiralling science

While science can contribute greatly to the welfare of mankind, its applications in the current times are often deleterious. Many dangerous weapons are available to people, who use them for wreaking havoc in the world.

Moreover, while modern machines have helped increase production and quality of goods, they have also contributed to widespread unemployment. Art and literature have also been affected by mechanisation, as people no longer have time to even relax. Corruption and adulteration are the gifts of excessive reliance on scientific applications, and people’s lives have become highly artificial and miserable since they cannot find a middle ground with them.

Iram Mehmood

Nankana Sahib