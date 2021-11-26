Proving promises

The PTI made many promises during its election campaign. Now it is time for the party to make good on them and to prove itself different from others.
Electricity and inflation are major challenges for the incumbent government. Previous governments too hiked prices many times but there were systems of official announcement and communication with people. During this government’s term, electricity rates have almost doubled – and that too despite the continued protests from people against it. The government should prove that it is better than its predecessors and work to bring about ‘Naya Pakistan’, which was the PTI’s biggest promise during its election campaign.
Ghulam Shabir Siyal
Dadu
Be it a case of a woman casually subjected to violence, brutally beaten, or axed to death, everyone’s first impulse...
This refers to the editorial ‘Policy rate’ . There appears to be unfair criticism by the media, opposition...
The Sindh government has utterly failed to create job prospects for university graduates. While Sindh's educational...
It pains me to see Larkana being ignored by the Sindh government. The city’s ‘broken’ streets are full of sewage...
An emotionally charged nation never succeeds in its pursuits. A case in point here is the forthcoming local government...
While science can contribute greatly to the welfare of mankind, its applications in the current times are often...