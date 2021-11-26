Proving promises

The PTI made many promises during its election campaign. Now it is time for the party to make good on them and to prove itself different from others.

Electricity and inflation are major challenges for the incumbent government. Previous governments too hiked prices many times but there were systems of official announcement and communication with people. During this government’s term, electricity rates have almost doubled – and that too despite the continued protests from people against it. The government should prove that it is better than its predecessors and work to bring about ‘Naya Pakistan’, which was the PTI’s biggest promise during its election campaign.

Ghulam Shabir Siyal

Dadu