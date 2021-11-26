 
Friday November 26, 2021
World

Egypt sentences 22 to death

By AFP
November 26, 2021
Cairo: An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced to death by hanging 22 Islamists for 54 attacks including the attempted assassination of a former interior minister, a judicial source told AFP. The men were found guilty of committing 54 "terrorist operations" across Egypt.