Thursday November 25, 2021
National

Liaqat Baloch demands to lift ban on student unions

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami’s Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has demanded the government lift ban on student unions and address the issue of unemployment affecting over 75 percent country’s youth. He was addressing a press conference here Wednesday.