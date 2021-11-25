PM appreciates telecom companies for fostering Digital Pakistan initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the role of private telecommunication companies in promotion of “Digital Pakistan” initiative.

In a meeting with Kaan Terzio lu, CEO, VEON Group, the prime minister on Wednesday highlighted the key role cellular companies were playing in the country’s economic growth by bringing foreign investment, fostering connectivity, and enabling other sectors to thrive.

On the occasion, VEON Group’s CEO Kaan reiterated his group’s full support towards the “Digital Pakistan” project. He asserted that Jazz’s investment in Pakistan has crossed $10 billion mark, including $560 million in the last two years on 4G network expansion with 34.2 million consumers.

"Pakistan is a key market for VEON, and we see tremendous growth potential as the country continues to implement its Digital Pakistan vision. To encourage private sector investment in broadband connectivity and network expansion, a forward-looking regulatory regime is needed,” said VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzio lu.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said that they were focused on creating a flourishing digital ecosystem in Pakistan, adding that “Our digital services for our customers is at the core of this journey."