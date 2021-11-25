KP reserves minority quota in medical education

ISLAMABAD: The academic council of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the allocation of minority quota in various disciplines of constituent institutes of Khyber Medical University. In a letter sent to the Secretary Health Department Peshawar KPK on September 6 this year, available with The News, the Deputy Director Admissions of Khyber Medical University had sought approval for seat allocation for minority quota in the institution.

Dr Shoaib Suddle, Chairman of the One-Man Commission on Minority Rights, talking to The News said the commission has worked hard to get two per cent seats for minorities in universities/institutions of higher learning across Pakistan.

When questioned about other provinces, Dr Shoaib briefed that efforts are being made to create more and more opportunities for minorities all over Pakistan. He said, "The good news is that the ice has started to melt. Kudos for the KP government."

In each disciplines of constituent institutes of Khyber Medical University, two percent quota has been settled for minorities. In the departments such as B.Sc Nursing (generics), Dr Physical Therapy/ BS Audiology/ BS Prosthetics and Orthodontics, BS Public Health and in all eleven disciplines of BS Paramedics, two percent quota has been settled for minorities.

Recently, the KP government approved two percent admission quota for minority candidates in the 27 public sector universities across the province. In this regard a formal notification was also issued by the higher education, archives and libraries department.

The notification stated that with the exception of engineering and medical colleges, the two percent quota policy for minority students will be adopted in the public sector universities. A formal approval in this regard was also given by Governor Shah Farman.