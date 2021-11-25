Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while terrorists also suffered heavy losses in an exchange of fire in Tump, Turbat, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

A group of externally-sponsored terrorists opened fire on a check post of security forces, deployed to prevent these terrorists from built-up areas. Security forces responded with all available weapons, in which the terrorists also suffered heavy losses.

During the engagement, however, two soldiers, Sepoy Naseebullah, resident of Kharan and Sepoy Insha Allah, a resident of Lakki Marwat, sacrificed their lives fighting valiantly. "Pakistan's security forces remain determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and development in Balochistan," the ISPR said.