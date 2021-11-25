RISC gets best entrepreneur award

Islamabad : CEO of Roots International Schools and Colleges (RISC) Walid Mushtaq has been awarded the ‘RCCI Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2021’ from the prime minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, for his dedication and efforts in bringing the best quality education, whilst maintaining high quality standards as being the best educational entrepreneur, says a press release.
Award was conferred during the 333rd Achievement Awards Ceremony of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on 24 Nov 2021 at Colombo, Sri Lanka.
This award is conferred upon a renowned internationally acclaimed educationist, mentor and Social Entrepreneur who has rendered services for scaling of education, empowering & transforming youth, connecting global classrooms, enriching Pakistan with state of the art teaching & learning standards.
On a sideline of the mega event the Metropolitan International University College (MIUC) Pakistan under the umbrella of Roots International schools and colleges has signed of a collaboration agreement with Sri Lanka’s top University ‘Business Management School’ that’s been imparting international degrees over the last 20 years. BMS is Sri Lanka’s premier educational institution recognized by top employers, students, parents in the region. Witnessing the ceremony was H.E Minister of Trade, Govt of Sri Lanka, Dr. Bandula Gunawardhana along with DG Board of Investment, Sri Lanka, Asma Kamal Trade & Investment Attache, High Commission of Pakistan, RCCI President, other Dignitaries from Government of Sri Lanka were also present at the ceremony.
