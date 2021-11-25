Intermediate exams from November 27

Rawalpindi : The supplementary intermediate special examination 2021 will commence from November 27 (Saturday) under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi. As per government policy, only exams for elective subjects will be conducted.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Rawalpindi Official Spokesman Arsalan Cheema told ‘The News’ that all preparations have been completed and the board exams would be held for elective subjects only.

In case of any difficulty, the students can contact on website www.biserawalpindi. edu.pk. The students can get their roll number slips after downloading Form Number-B. The students can also contact in telephone numbers of 051-5450917/051-5450918 or directly contact Inter Branch on telephone number 051-5450920.