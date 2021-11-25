UVAS starts dairy farmers training

LAHORE: The Department of Dairy Technology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD), started a short-term training project titled “Capacity Building of Dairy Farmers & Industry Stakeholders on Milk Value Chain” at its Veterinary Academy on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Livestock (Planning) Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry chaired the launching ceremony while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Additional Secretary (Administration) Khizer Hayat, Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Department of Dairy Technology Chairman Dr Saima Inayet, Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid, Veterinary Academy Director Dr Muhammad Ikram and officials from Livestock Department were present.

Addressing the audience, Khalid Mahmood said that establishment of the Veterinary Academy in UVAS was a great milestone to impart practical knowledge and skills to professionals from across the country and abroad for their capacity building. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad stressed on creating awareness among public through social media regarding the nutritional value of milk to avoid misconception associated with packed and pasteurised milk. He praised the UVAS Department of Dairy Technology for playing a vibrant role in the development of dairy sector by solving dairy sector issues through quality research. Earlier, Dr Anjum Khalique welcomed the participants and spoke about the objectives of the project while at the end Dr Saima Inayet presented a vote of thanks.

Dr Muhammad Junaid said that under this project, three to five days short-term training would be conducted on different topics related to efficient milking practice, milk storage and transportation, traceable status of dairy products, food safety system, pasteurised milk technologies, fermented milk products, flavored milk, frozen dairy products, dairy fat based products, laboratories analysis skills and intervention in consumer awareness for dairy products.

Meanwhile, Additional Secretary Livestock (Planning) Khalid Mahmood Chaudhry along with Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony of weeklong training course on “Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals” and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons.