Four wounded in firing incidents

Four people were wounded in firing incidents in the city on Wednesday. According to Samanabad police, two suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on 27-year-old Osama and Ali Akbar, 30, for putting up resistance during a mugging in the Ancholi Society neighbourhood. Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime.
In a similar incident, a man was injured over offering resistance to a mugging bid in Faqira Goth, the Site Superhighway police said. He was taken to the ASH where he was identified as Pervez, son of Afzal. Moreover, 25-year-old Moosa was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Orangi Town, the Pirabad police said. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.
