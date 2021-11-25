 
close
Thursday November 25, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Four wounded in firing incidents

By Our Correspondent
November 25, 2021
Four wounded in firing incidents

Four people were wounded in firing incidents in the city on Wednesday. According to Samanabad police, two suspects riding a motorcycle opened fire on 27-year-old Osama and Ali Akbar, 30, for putting up resistance during a mugging in the Ancholi Society neighbourhood. Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime.

In a similar incident, a man was injured over offering resistance to a mugging bid in Faqira Goth, the Site Superhighway police said. He was taken to the ASH where he was identified as Pervez, son of Afzal. Moreover, 25-year-old Moosa was wounded after a stray bullet hit him in Orangi Town, the Pirabad police said. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.