Court should take suo motu if finger pointed at judge: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Tuesday said that it was the modus operandi of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) to put question marks on the national institutions, and the court should take suo motu notice if any issue was raised against any judge.

He expressed these views while talking to host Shahzeb Khanzada in a Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’. He said that every institution was bound to defend its image.

Shibli said there was a similarity in the cases of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif, adding that the issue of Imran Khan had come to an end after provision of money trail of Banigala land purchase, while Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz could not provide their money trail yet.

He said that the government should not need to take responsibility of NAB or courts. He alleged that PMLN leadership raised issues before the hearing of the cases and such a smoke screen was brought which hid the facts and courts were dragged into politics.

He said there was simple question for Nawaz Sharif that why he was not providing ‘receipts’. He said that active leaders of opposition did not attend Senate session. He said that carrying out legislation was a need and responsibility of the government.