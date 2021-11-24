 
Wednesday November 24, 2021
World

Covid tests

By AFP
November 24, 2021
Geneva: Spain’s top research institution reached a licensing deal on Tuesday that paves the way for its Covid-19 antibody test to be produced more cheaply in developing countries. The World Health Organisation described the accord as the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a Covid-19 health tool that will help correct "devastating global inequity".