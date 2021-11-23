Sindh to establish endowment fund for welfare of journalists

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to establish an endowment fund for welfare of journalists in the province and in this regard a summary will be sent to the Sindh chief minister.

This was disclosed by Sindh Government’s Secretary for Information Department Abdul Rasheed Solangi during his visit to the Karachi Press Club to meet its office-bearers on Monday.

Solangi disclosed that he had directed the officials concerned to send a summary to the Sindh CM for granting approval to set up an endowment fund for extending financial support to journalists.

Solangi was accompanied by Director General Public Relations Sindh, Ghulam Us Saqlain, Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan and Director Administration Akhtar Ali Surhio.

Matters relating to the formation of media coordination committee, endowment fund for journalists and financial assistance to journalists were discussed on the occasion. The secretary information thanked the KPC office-bearers for inviting him, along with his team, to the club. “The Information Department and journalists community have a unique bond, as both are essential for each other with regard to better performance,” he said.

Solangi said on the directives of the information minister, he was visiting media houses and interacting with the journalist community for better coordination and elaborating government viewpoints in a better way.

“By creating better coordination between the Information Department and journalist community, the problems of media workers could also be resolved without any undue delay,” he observed.

He said that his doors were open to media persons as they can come to him for solutions to their problems at any time. As the secretary information, it was his prime duty to ensure that the grievances of journalists are resolved as soon as possible.

He directed DG PRs and Director Press Information to prepare a summary for the setting up of the endowment fund for journalists in consultation with the Karachi Press Club. He directed the officials concerned to chalk out terms of reference for the formation of the media coordination committee to resolve problems of media persons.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti, Joint Secretary Saqib Sagheer, Treasurer Waheed Rajpar and member governing body Rasheed Memo were present on the occasion. Traditional Sindhi Topi and Ajrak were also presented to the information secretary and his team.