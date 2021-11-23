Soldier martyred at Pak-Iran border

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of security forces was martyred in an attack of terrorists at the Pak-Iran border, the ISPR said on Monday.
A group of terrorists, in a cowardly attack, targeted a patrolling party of security forces in the Panjgur area, along the Pakistan-Iran border. During a heavy exchange of fire, one soldier, Sepoy Jalil Khan, resident of Dera Ismail Khan, sacrificed his life fighting valiantly. "Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the ISPR said.
