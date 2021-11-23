Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko’s calls ‘strange’

VIENNA: Belarusian opposition head Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Monday appealed to EU ministers "to refrain from any contacts" with Alexander Lukashenko, describing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s calls with the Belarusian ruler as "very strange".
The West accuses Belarus of bringing in people mostly from the Middle East and taking them to areas along its borders with EU members Poland and Lithuania with promises of an easy crossing. Last week Lukashenko and Merkel spoke by phone twice, discussing the migrant crisis and agreeing to maintain contact.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought "total and complete" control over his...
WASHINGTON: Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teen acquitted after fatally shooting two men during protests and riots...
LA PALMA ISLAND, Spain: Around 3,000 people were ordered to remain indoors on the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday...
Bunia, DR Congo: Dozens of people were killed in attacks on villages and a centre for the internally displaced in DR...
Paris: Two bodies set up to advise the French government on its handling of the Covid-19 crisis have recommended...
Copenhagen: Six Inuits who were snatched from their families in Greenland and taken to Denmark 70 years ago are...