Systemic faults

This refers to the news report ‘Action taken against 58 officers for fudging on Citizen’s Portal’ (November 22). I would like to share my experience with a complaint resolution by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

My electric meter was checked and found 30 percent slow by an IESCO inspection team. I was fined Rs25000 to recover the losses incurred. I paid the fine, but filed a complaint on the citizen’s portal on January 17. Unfortunately, however, it was simply shuttled between numerous people, only to be rejected. On furthering the complaint, it was redirected to a complaint manager on October 19. But it was then unilaterally closed with the remarks, ‘relief could not be granted’. I fear that there could be thousands like me who are subjected to similar illegal fines by IESCO. The authorities concerned should take due notice of this gross injustice.

Khalid Ismail

Islamabad

*****

Not one or two but 58 people were caught fudging data on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal to show enhanced performance. How can you change the system when whatever you create is threatened from cheats within it?

Mariam Khan

Lahore