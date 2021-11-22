Islamabad art, display history museum near completion: CDA chairman

Islamabad : The Islamabad art and display history museum, being restored at F-9 Park would be open to public soon, said Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed on Sunday.

The museum would have a gallery, showing detailed images of how Islamabad emerged as a city, he told this agency.

Ahmed said the initiative was aimed at promoting art and culture and a link of residents with history of Islamabad.

Similarly, he said the images and artefacts would also be displayed of historical significance.

The artists from the city would be involved to form a non-official board to manage the centre, he added.

The federal apex agency was converting the already existing building to a museum which was being used as a restaurant earlier.

Meanwhile, CDA enforcement directorate conducted a massive operation against Land Mafia in various areas of Islamabad and retrieved around 20 kanals of government land.