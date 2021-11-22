Overcharging on vegetables continues

LAHORE: Prices of most of seasonal vegetables have reduced with improvement in supplies of the commodities, but consumers are not benefiting from this decrease due to massive overcharging on vegetables by the sellers.

It seems the price list is issued to tell the seller show much overcharging they need to do on the basis of the official rates fixed by the government. The district administration and provincial government are not taking action against them, leaving the consumers at the mercy of the profiteers.

Chicken and meat sellers are overcharging the consumers but the authority concerned is not taking steps to stop them from overcharging. The price of chicken (live bird) was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs251 per kg, while it was sold at Rs260 to 280 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs29 per kg, fixed at Rs364 per kg, and sold Rs380 to 550 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs68 to 71 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-Grade at Rs63 to 66 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, potato sugar free A-grade fixed at Rs44 to 46 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg, B-grade at Rs40 to 42 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, B-grade at Rs34 to 36 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg, and C-grade at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was further reduced gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, and C-grade at Rs95 to 100 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs150 per kg. The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs280 to 290 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg, Garlic Harnai was sold at Rs280 to 300 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was further increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs315 to 325 per kg, and Thai by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs270 to 280 per kg, both sold at Rs360 to 400 per kg.

Spinach was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Zucchini long was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchini local fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Lady finger was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs115 to 119 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Capsicum price was further reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 177 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 70 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Mongray was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local unchanged at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was further reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs20 to 40 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs60 to 175 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 250 per kg.

The price of banana A-category was further increased by Rs12 per doze, fixed at Rs84 to 88 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 70 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs34 to 36 per dozen, sold at Rs50 per dozen.

Papaya was increased by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 220 per kg.

Dates Irani was fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg.

No price of Grapes Sundarkhnai issued but sold at Rs360 to 400 per kg, grapes gola increased by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg, Grapes Tofi by Rs10 per kg, was fixed at Rs180 to 185 per kg, sold at Rs240 to 260 per kg, grapes black by Rs20 per kg, was fixed at Rs240 to 250 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 250 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana further gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs390 to 400 per kg, sold at Rs500 to 600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar by Rs30 per kg, was fixed at Rs250 to 260 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 340 per kg.

Guava was unchanged at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Musami was increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs90 to 95 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 30 per piece.

Friuter was fixed at Rs52 to 105 per dozen, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 120 per dozen.