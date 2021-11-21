Two die of COVID-19, 26 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 2161 while 26 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking tally to 143,625.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as the lowest in ICT and as well in the region in the last 24 hours since the beginning of the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak. In Rawalpindi, the positivity rate turned out to be 0.49 per cent in the last 24 hours while in ICT, it was 0.4 per cent.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 20 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 against a total of 4,382 tests conducted in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent that is the lowest recorded positivity since the fourth wave of pandemic took off in Islamabad. He added that Islamabad has the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 was recorded as 0.49 per cent in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours after confirmation of seven cases against 1,417 tests.

One death due to COVID-19 has been reported from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 941 on Saturday while one patient has died of the illness from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken death toll from the district to 1,210.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that a total of 107447 patients have so far been reported from ICT of which 106,192 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has reduced to 304 on Saturday after recovery of 31 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 36,178 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district after confirmation of six patients belonging to the district in the last 24 hours of which 34,870 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 98 on Saturday of which 15 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 83 patients were in home isolation.