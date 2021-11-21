Seminar on mining sector

LAHORE: The Punjab Mines and Minerals Department held a seminar “Women of Steel - Launch of Women in Mining Scheme” at Dubai Expo.

The Punjab government is providing incentives to women to join the mining sector. It is trying to increase the number of female women entrepreneurs in the mining sector. Traditionally, mining in Punjab has been a male-dominated sector because of its technical nature. However, with the governments’ intervention, now more and more women are choosing to join the technical fields like mining engineering.

Through the “Women in Mining” initiative, the Punjab government wants to create a strong synergy with industry to facilitate woman entrepreneurs and increase government revenue.

The seminar started with recitation of the Holy Quran. Ms Atika Ammar, mines and minerals mines deputy secretary, moderated a panel discussion. The panellists included the mines secretary, mines DG, Punjmin MD and PBIT CEO besides notable women entrepreneurs engaged with the mining-related industry.